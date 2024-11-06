Space Innovations: From Timber Satellites to Global Partnerships

In a groundbreaking development, Japanese scientists have launched the world's first wooden satellite into space. Developed by Kyoto University and Sumitomo Forestry, LignoSat is expected to contribute valuable insights for lunar and Mars expeditions. It was delivered to the International Space Station via a SpaceX mission, from where it will be deployed into orbit.

U.S. company Axiom Space is eyeing Indian rockets for its private space station ventures. A senior executive unveiled this plan as the firm focuses on setting up a station that could replace the aging International Space Station, poised for retirement by 2030 according to NASA's roadmap.

Russia made significant strides forward as well, launching a Soyuz rocket loaded with two Ionosfera-M satellites for space weather monitoring as well as 53 additional small satellites, including two from Iran. This mission took off from Vostochny Cosmodrome, highlighting Russia's continuous advancements in space technology.

