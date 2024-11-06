Left Menu

Strengthening Global Tech Forces: India-US Strategic Ties

Sindhu Gangadharan, the new Chairperson of Nasscom, highlights the enduring strategic cooperation between India and the US in technology. Despite potential impacts from the US elections on India's outsourcing industry, the partnership's strength persists, supported by India's growing Global Capability Centres.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 13:46 IST
India and the United States continue to strengthen their strategic cooperation in technology, according to Sindhu Gangadharan, the newly-appointed Chairperson of Nasscom. Her remarks come amid concerns over the US Presidential elections' effects on the $250 billion Indian outsourcing sector and related immigration policies.

Gangadharan asserts that the India-US partnership in technology remains robust, irrespective of election outcomes. She believes that India's exceptional tech capabilities will remain crucial not only to the US but globally. The growing number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) is a testament to this enduring relationship.

As the Managing Director of SAP Labs India, Gangadharan succeeded Rajesh Nambiar as Nasscom Chairperson. She emphasizes the 'mind-boggling' expansion of GCCs since 2024, especially with setups from the US, underlining the continued collaboration in tech, regardless of political shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

