Strengthening Global Tech Forces: India-US Strategic Ties

India and the United States continue to strengthen their strategic cooperation in technology, according to Sindhu Gangadharan, the newly-appointed Chairperson of Nasscom. Her remarks come amid concerns over the US Presidential elections' effects on the $250 billion Indian outsourcing sector and related immigration policies.

Gangadharan asserts that the India-US partnership in technology remains robust, irrespective of election outcomes. She believes that India's exceptional tech capabilities will remain crucial not only to the US but globally. The growing number of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) is a testament to this enduring relationship.

As the Managing Director of SAP Labs India, Gangadharan succeeded Rajesh Nambiar as Nasscom Chairperson. She emphasizes the 'mind-boggling' expansion of GCCs since 2024, especially with setups from the US, underlining the continued collaboration in tech, regardless of political shifts.

