Sterling Tech-Mobility to Boost EV Sector with New Manufacturing Facility
Sterling Tech-Mobility Ltd and Chinese firm Kunshan GLVAC Yuantong collaborate to establish a Rs 40 crore facility in Bengaluru. This initiative aims to produce high-voltage DC contactors and relays for electric and hybrid vehicles, anticipating Rs 250 crore in business by FY30, thereby bolstering India's EV sector.
- Country:
- India
Sterling Tech-Mobility Ltd announced its partnership with Kunshan GLVAC Yuantong New Energy Technology to set up a manufacturing facility dedicated to high-voltage DC contactors and relays. Located in Bengaluru and costing Rs 40 crore, this initiative seeks to meet the growing demand in the electric and hybrid vehicle markets.
The venture is expected to generate a substantial Rs 250 crore in business by the fiscal year 2030. Sterling Tools is set to introduce advanced technology for the local production and assembly of these crucial EV components, aiming to fortify India's self-reliant ecosystem.
Key officials emphasized the importance of integrating advanced safety measures within electric vehicles through innovative technological systems. The development aims to make crucial components more accessible for Indian OEMs and tier-1 companies, reinforcing the country's role as a significant player in the global EV landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
GM's Push towards Profitable Electric Vehicles
EU Imposes Duties on Chinese Electric Vehicles Amid Trade Tensions
EU set to impose duties on imports of electric vehicles from China from Thursday, reports AP.
EU-China Trade Clash: New Tariffs on Electric Vehicles Spark Controversy
China and France in a Trade Tango Over Electric Vehicles and Brandy