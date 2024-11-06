Left Menu

Reliance Jio Challenges Trai's Stance on Satellite Spectrum Allocation

Reliance Jio has criticized the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's consultation paper on satellite communication spectrum allocation, arguing it does not ensure fair competition between satellite and ground telecom services. A legal opinion from former Supreme Court Judge L Nageshwara Rao supports Jio's concerns regarding Trai's lack of transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom giant Reliance Jio has criticized the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for its recent consultation paper on spectrum allocation for satellite communications, alleging it fails to ensure fair competition with terrestrial telecom networks.

The company's concerns were echoed by a legal opinion from former Supreme Court Judge L Nageshwara Rao, which Jio submitted in response to the paper. Rao highlighted that the paper overlooked the critical issue of maintaining a level playing field between satellite and terrestrial services.

Jio has demanded a revised paper from Trai, emphasizing the need for transparent consultations before recommendations are finalized. Trai, however, has rejected Jio's request for revisions, raising questions about compliance with its transparency obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

