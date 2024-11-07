Left Menu

Australia Pioneers Major Social Media Legislation for Minors

Australia plans to implement a world-leading social media ban for children under 16, citing risks to mental and physical health. Legislation will be introduced this year, with backing from the Liberal Party. The move will hold platforms accountable, targeting major sites such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Australia's government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is preparing to enact groundbreaking legislation to prohibit children under 16 from accessing social media. The move is part of a global effort to protect young users' mental and physical health from the dangers associated with excessive social media use.

Albanese emphasized the urgent need to address harmful content that can impact children, particularly vulnerable to negative influences on body image and exposure to misogynistic material. This legislation is designed to be comprehensive, with strict enforcement expected by the end of next year, following parliamentary approval.

Support for the bill spans political lines, with the Liberal Party endorsing the ban. Platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube will be responsible for ensuring compliance, as the legislation mandates age-verification systems without allowing parental exemptions.

