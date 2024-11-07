Left Menu

Corporate Giants Push Unhealthy Foods in Low-Income Markets

A new report finds that major food corporations like Nestle, Pepsico, and Unilever sell less healthy products in low-income countries compared to high-income ones. The study highlights a significant health disparity and calls for governmental vigilance, amid growing concerns about obesity worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:34 IST
Nestle has been in India for about 107 years Image Credit: ANI

A recent report exposes disparities in the nutritional quality of products sold by major food companies in low-income versus high-income countries. Brands like Nestle, Pepsico, and Unilever feature prominently in the findings.

The Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI) evaluated products from 30 companies, revealing that those marketed in poorer nations generally receive a lower Health Star Rating. While high-income countries saw products rated 2.3 on average, low-income countries saw a notably lower score of 1.8.

This global index, the first since 2021, underscores the growing role of packaged foods in the obesity epidemic. More than one billion people are afflicted by obesity globally, with the World Bank identifying 70% residing in low-and-middle-income countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

