Corporate Giants Push Unhealthy Foods in Low-Income Markets

A recent report exposes disparities in the nutritional quality of products sold by major food companies in low-income versus high-income countries. Brands like Nestle, Pepsico, and Unilever feature prominently in the findings.

The Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI) evaluated products from 30 companies, revealing that those marketed in poorer nations generally receive a lower Health Star Rating. While high-income countries saw products rated 2.3 on average, low-income countries saw a notably lower score of 1.8.

This global index, the first since 2021, underscores the growing role of packaged foods in the obesity epidemic. More than one billion people are afflicted by obesity globally, with the World Bank identifying 70% residing in low-and-middle-income countries.

