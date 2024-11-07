West Bengal's Bold IT Vision: The Next Indian Silicon Valley?

The West Bengal government is preparing to introduce policies on global capability centres (GCC) and the semiconductor sector, a move expected to establish the state as a key IT hub in India, according to IT and Electronics department minister Babul Supriyo.

During a CII-organized interactive session, Supriyo shared the state's aspirations to attract top technological firms through incentives like full waivers on electric duties and stamp duties, along with a 50 percent property tax waiver.

The creation of digital infrastructure facilitated by these policies could make West Bengal an attractive location for multinational companies' offshore units, fostering significant employment opportunities and economic growth.

