Strategic Alliance: ProofID and Midships Elevate Ping Identity Services Worldwide

ProofID and Midships have announced a strategic collaboration to enhance Ping Identity Services globally. This partnership aims to accelerate integration and innovation in identity solutions, leveraging expertise in Ping Identity and ForgeRock software. The joint effort includes developing tools like the PingFederate MFA Accelerator for seamless service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 08-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 10:37 IST
  • United Kingdom

In a landmark move to enhance global Ping Identity services, ProofID and Midships have announced a strategic collaboration. This partnership brings together two of the leading Ping Identity partners, offering top-tier identity solutions. The collaboration promises comprehensive services from architecture to managed services worldwide.

This alliance is poised to speed up the integration of Ping Identity and ForgeRock, especially following the acquisition of the latter. By pooling resources, ProofID and Midships are developing advanced tools to streamline migrations from software to SaaS (S2S) and optimize deployment processes.

The companies have jointly unveiled the PingFederate MFA Accelerator, an automated solution that seamlessly integrates Ping Identity and ForgeRock components. As Ping Identity advances its ecosystem, this collaboration is set to meet strategic objectives by ensuring smooth solution delivery for global clients.

