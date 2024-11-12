Left Menu

Sky Dragon Soars: China's First Uncrewed Commercial Spaceplane Unveiled

China's state-owned aerospace company, AVIC, unveiled its first commercial uncrewed spaceplane named Haoloong-1 or Sky Dragon at the Zhuhai Air Show. The spaceplane aims to supply China's space station with a low-cost and reusable solution. It has been awarded a contract for engineering flight verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 14:03 IST
Sky Dragon Soars: China's First Uncrewed Commercial Spaceplane Unveiled
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in aerospace innovation, China's state-owned company AVIC introduced its first uncrewed commercial spaceplane, Haoloong-1—aptly termed Sky Dragon—at the Zhuhai Air Show this Tuesday. The new spaceplane is designed to function as a low-cost, reusable solution for supplying cargo to China's space station.

This pivotal move aims at reducing costs for transporting materials beyond Earth's atmosphere, marking a critical advancement in China's aerospace capabilities. The spaceplane has already secured a contract for engineering flight verification from the China Manned Space Agency, indicating strong governmental backing.

Experts suggest that the project is a valuable step for China's technological expertise, potentially paving the way for future crewed spaceplanes. The air show exhibiting this pioneering craft will continue until November 17, further highlighting China's growing prowess in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024