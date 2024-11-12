Sky Dragon Soars: China's First Uncrewed Commercial Spaceplane Unveiled

In a significant development in aerospace innovation, China's state-owned company AVIC introduced its first uncrewed commercial spaceplane, Haoloong-1—aptly termed Sky Dragon—at the Zhuhai Air Show this Tuesday. The new spaceplane is designed to function as a low-cost, reusable solution for supplying cargo to China's space station.

This pivotal move aims at reducing costs for transporting materials beyond Earth's atmosphere, marking a critical advancement in China's aerospace capabilities. The spaceplane has already secured a contract for engineering flight verification from the China Manned Space Agency, indicating strong governmental backing.

Experts suggest that the project is a valuable step for China's technological expertise, potentially paving the way for future crewed spaceplanes. The air show exhibiting this pioneering craft will continue until November 17, further highlighting China's growing prowess in space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)