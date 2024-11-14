Left Menu

Burberry's Bold Return to Classic Luxury

Burberry is rejuvenating its brand by emphasizing classic outerwear over leather goods, with innovations like 'scarf bars' in stores. Under CEO Joshua Schulman, the shift aims to revitalize sales and align design with marketing. This strategy has sparked investor interest, boosting their stock prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 21:21 IST
Burberry, the renowned British luxury retailer, is making strategic shifts to revitalize its brand. Under the leadership of new CEO Joshua Schulman, the company is returning to its roots by focusing on outerwear, including iconic trench coats, and introducing innovative 'scarf bars' in stores.

The move comes as the brand seeks to pivot from its recent focus on leather goods. Schulman believes this approach will resonate with consumers, noting a global shift in sentiment towards classic Burberry pieces. Investors have responded positively, with shares rising up to 20%.

Schulman emphasizes collaboration between the design, marketing, and merchandising teams as part of this turnaround strategy. By leveraging its heritage and concentrating on core strengths, Burberry aims to navigate the competitive luxury market with renewed purpose.

(With inputs from agencies.)

