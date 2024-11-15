Banxico's Strategic Rate Cuts: A Balancing Act Amid Inflation and Trade Tensions

The Bank of Mexico, colloquially known as Banxico, implemented its third successive cut to its benchmark interest rate on Thursday, lowering it by 25 basis points to 10.25%. This decision highlights the bank's achievements in curbing core inflation and indicates the possibility of further cuts in the near future.

The move was widely anticipated by analysts, aligning with similar actions taken by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Banxico emphasized improvements in the nation's inflation forecast while noting a decrease in the key core inflation rate, signaling a possible trend for further monetary easing.

Challenges remain, however, as Mexico's economy faces potential impacts from U.S. trade policy shifts. The peso's depreciation adds to the complexity, with experts like Jason Tuvey of Capital Economics cautioning about the risks of tariff implementation by the U.S. administration under Donald Trump.

