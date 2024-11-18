Microland: Consistent Leader in Managed Network Services Unveils Next-Gen Innovations

Left Menu

Microland, for the fifth consecutive year, has claimed the 'Leader' title in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services. The firm emphasizes automation-driven solutions tailored to meet complex enterprise networking needs, introducing Network-as-a-Service and the Intelligeni platform to enhance infrastructure, security, and operational efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-11-2024 11:08 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 11:08 IST
Microland has once again been recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Network Services, marking the fifth year of consecutive acclaim. This achievement underscores the company's steadfast commitment to delivering solutions that are both secure and user-centric.

Amid growing network complexities in business, Microland has rolled out Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) to support future-ready infrastructure, ensuring smooth integration with existing investments. The firm's vendor-neutral stance facilitates straightforward adoption and operational flexibility across a variety of technologies. Their Intelligeni platform advances observability, automation, and analytics, providing rapid transformation, proactive monitoring, and automated remediation processes.

Microland's expansive expertise, backed by 30 years in the industry, incorporates advanced technologies like SDN, NFV, and Private 5G to offer comprehensive consulting and managed services. According to Robert Wysocki, their solutions continue to push innovation boundaries, driven by AI-enabled automation and unified security models to meet clients' evolving needs.

