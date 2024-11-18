Left Menu

HCLSoftware Appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as India Country Head

HCLSoftware has appointed Vikrant Chowdhary as Senior Vice-President and Country Head for India. He will lead business operations in key sectors, reporting to the Chief Revenue Officer, Rajiv Shesh. With over 27 years of experience, Chowdhary previously held leadership roles at CleverTap, Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, and IBM.

HCLSoftware has officially announced the appointment of Vikrant Chowdhary as the Senior Vice-President and Country Head for its Indian operations.

Chowdhary is set to take the reins of HCLSoftware's business in India, emphasizing growth and innovation in sectors including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government.

With over 27 years of experience, he brings leadership expertise from his roles at CleverTap, Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, and IBM, and will report to Chief Revenue Officer Rajiv Shesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

