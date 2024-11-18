HCLSoftware Appoints Vikrant Chowdhary as India Country Head

HCLSoftware has officially announced the appointment of Vikrant Chowdhary as the Senior Vice-President and Country Head for its Indian operations.

Chowdhary is set to take the reins of HCLSoftware's business in India, emphasizing growth and innovation in sectors including Enterprise, BFSI, and Government.

With over 27 years of experience, he brings leadership expertise from his roles at CleverTap, Salesforce, SAP, Teradata, and IBM, and will report to Chief Revenue Officer Rajiv Shesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)