3SC Recognized as Notable Vendor in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Solutions

3SC, a renowned leader in supply chain analytics based in Gurgaon, India, has earned recognition as a Notable Vendor in Gartner's 2024 Asia/Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. This accolade underscores 3SC's dedication to delivering AI-ML-powered planning solutions that enhance agility, resilience, and sustainability in supply chain operations.

The company's Integrated Business Planning suite offers a comprehensive solution with demand and supply planning, financial analysis, and advanced decision intelligence. Powered by sophisticated AI-ML technology, these tools enable clients across diverse sectors to swiftly adjust to market changes and optimize operations, aligning with the growing demand for digital transformation in the Asia/Pacific region.

Furthermore, 3SC's commitment to global supply chain innovation is reinforced through its people-focused approach, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. Recognized as a Great Place to Work and a DEI Alliance member, 3SC continues to provide intelligent, scalable solutions fostering resilience and efficiency in supply chains worldwide.

