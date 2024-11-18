3SC Recognized as Notable Vendor in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Solutions
3SC has been acknowledged as a Notable Vendor in Gartner's 2024 Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. The award highlights 3SC's innovative AI-ML technology for supply chain optimization and digital transformation across various sectors, driving operational efficiency, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.
3SC, a renowned leader in supply chain analytics based in Gurgaon, India, has earned recognition as a Notable Vendor in Gartner's 2024 Asia/Pacific Context: Magic Quadrant for Supply Chain Planning Solutions. This accolade underscores 3SC's dedication to delivering AI-ML-powered planning solutions that enhance agility, resilience, and sustainability in supply chain operations.
The company's Integrated Business Planning suite offers a comprehensive solution with demand and supply planning, financial analysis, and advanced decision intelligence. Powered by sophisticated AI-ML technology, these tools enable clients across diverse sectors to swiftly adjust to market changes and optimize operations, aligning with the growing demand for digital transformation in the Asia/Pacific region.
Furthermore, 3SC's commitment to global supply chain innovation is reinforced through its people-focused approach, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion. Recognized as a Great Place to Work and a DEI Alliance member, 3SC continues to provide intelligent, scalable solutions fostering resilience and efficiency in supply chains worldwide.
