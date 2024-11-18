Chile's GDP Surpasses Market Expectations
Chile's GDP rose by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2024, slightly surpassing market expectations. The country's economy also recorded a 2.3% growth on an annual basis, exceeding the 2.2% forecasted by Reuters-polled economists.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:10 IST
- Country:
- Chile
Chile's economy has shown resilience, with its GDP growing by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2024. This growth slightly exceeded market expectations, which had anticipated a 0.6% increase, according to the country's central bank data released on Monday.
On an annual basis, the Andean nation experienced a notable 2.3% economic expansion, outperforming predictions made by economists polled by Reuters, who had projected a 2.2% increase.
This upward trajectory reflects a stable economic environment within Chile, as it continues to navigate global economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chile
- GDP
- economy
- growth
- 2024
- central bank
- market expectations
- annual growth
- Andean nation
- economists
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sarang Helicopter Team Gears Up for Spectacular Bahrain Air Show 2024
Global Sports Highlights 2024: Triumphs and Transitions
Graduate Business School Applications Surge in 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty
Sri Lanka Clinches Hong Kong Sixes 2024 Title in Thrilling Finale
AAI Champions Integrity During Vigilance Awareness Week 2024