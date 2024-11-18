Left Menu

Chile's GDP Surpasses Market Expectations

Chile's GDP rose by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2024, slightly surpassing market expectations. The country's economy also recorded a 2.3% growth on an annual basis, exceeding the 2.2% forecasted by Reuters-polled economists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:10 IST
Chile's GDP Surpasses Market Expectations
GDP Growth Forecast Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Chile

Chile's economy has shown resilience, with its GDP growing by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2024. This growth slightly exceeded market expectations, which had anticipated a 0.6% increase, according to the country's central bank data released on Monday.

On an annual basis, the Andean nation experienced a notable 2.3% economic expansion, outperforming predictions made by economists polled by Reuters, who had projected a 2.2% increase.

This upward trajectory reflects a stable economic environment within Chile, as it continues to navigate global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024