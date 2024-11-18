Chile's GDP Surpasses Market Expectations

Chile's economy has shown resilience, with its GDP growing by 0.7% in the third quarter of 2024. This growth slightly exceeded market expectations, which had anticipated a 0.6% increase, according to the country's central bank data released on Monday.

On an annual basis, the Andean nation experienced a notable 2.3% economic expansion, outperforming predictions made by economists polled by Reuters, who had projected a 2.2% increase.

This upward trajectory reflects a stable economic environment within Chile, as it continues to navigate global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)