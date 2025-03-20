India's 5G Boom: Data Traffic Triple, Usage Soars in 2024

India's 5G data traffic has seen a remarkable threefold increase in 2024, reaching an impressive 7.6 exabytes per month, according to the latest Mobile Broadband Index (MBIT) report by Nokia. This exponential growth is a testament to the widespread adoption of 5G technology, propelled by extensive network expansion, improved connectivity, and the proliferation of 5G-compatible devices.

The detailed report highlights that telecom circles in Categories B and C have been at the forefront of this surge, with 5G data usage in these areas rising by 3.4 times and 3.2 times, respectively. In metropolitan areas, 5G now constitutes 43 percent of the total mobile data traffic, a significant jump from 20 percent in 2023, as 4G usage continues to decline. The average monthly data consumption per user in India has climbed to 27.5 GB in 2024, reflecting a 19.5 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the past five years.

The increasing adoption of 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has been a major driver of this growth, with FWA users consuming over 12 times more data than regular mobile users. In 2024, the number of active 5G devices in India doubled to 271 million, with expectations of further growth. The report forecasts that by 2025, nearly 90 percent of new smartphones will be 5G-enabled.

Nokia anticipates that 5G data traffic will surpass 4G by early 2026, facilitating new business opportunities and revenue streams through advanced technology as the transition to 5G Advanced unfolds. This evolution will also set the stage for 6G, fostering innovations like AI-driven intelligence, spatial computing, and enhanced connectivity.

Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice President and Country Head of Nokia India, expressed enthusiasm, stating, "Nokia remains at the heart of India's mobile broadband revolution, driving the incredible proliferation of SC with cutting-edge technology and deep partnership." As India's 5G expansion progresses, the country is poised to experience faster speeds, greater connectivity, and more advanced digital services, heralding a tech-driven future.

(With inputs from agencies.)