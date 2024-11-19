Left Menu

Bungling Tomb Raiders Unearth Priceless Etruscan Artefacts

Italian police recovered ancient Etruscan artefacts, worth over €8 million, from two amateur entrepreneurs who stumbled upon them while excavating their land in Umbria. The artefacts, found in Citta della Pieve, include urns and sarcophagi. The pair face theft charges after attempting to sell the items online.

Bungling Tomb Raiders Unearth Priceless Etruscan Artefacts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a remarkable turn of events, Italian authorities have seized a collection of valuable 3rd century B.C. artefacts looted from an Etruscan necropolis. The artefacts were illegally excavated by two amateur entrepreneurs from Umbria who inadvertently stumbled upon the treasures while digging on their property.

The Etruscans, who dominated central Italy over 2,500 years ago, left behind a legacy of elaborate tombs, pottery, and statues. Among the recently recovered items are eight urns, two sarcophagi, and ancient beauty accessories, valued at approximately 8 million euros. Carabinieri art police announced the discovery, which took place in Citta della Pieve, north of Rome.

Following an internet posting by one of the looters, police initiated an investigation utilizing phone wiretaps, stakeouts, and drone surveillance. The pair now face serious charges including theft and trading in stolen goods, with potential prison sentences of up to 10 years looming ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

