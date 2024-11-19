Left Menu

AI Race: U.S. Proposes Manhattan Project-Style Initiative Amid China Competition

The U.S. congressional commission proposes a large-scale initiative to develop AI systems smarter than humans, amid a tech race with China. The U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission emphasized public-private partnerships as essential, without detailing specific investments. Concerns include energy infrastructure and international strategic competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. congressional commission has unveiled a proposal akin to the Manhattan Project to bolster the development of artificial intelligence systems that match or surpass human intelligence, acknowledging fierce technological rivalry with China.

The bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) underscored the necessity for public-private collaborations to advance artificial general intelligence (AGI), although no concrete investment strategies were included in its annual report.

The report reflects growing concerns over global power dynamics, with particular emphasis on infrastructure challenges and potential policy shifts aimed at mitigating Chinese technological influence.

