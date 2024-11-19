AI Race: U.S. Proposes Manhattan Project-Style Initiative Amid China Competition

A U.S. congressional commission has unveiled a proposal akin to the Manhattan Project to bolster the development of artificial intelligence systems that match or surpass human intelligence, acknowledging fierce technological rivalry with China.

The bipartisan U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) underscored the necessity for public-private collaborations to advance artificial general intelligence (AGI), although no concrete investment strategies were included in its annual report.

The report reflects growing concerns over global power dynamics, with particular emphasis on infrastructure challenges and potential policy shifts aimed at mitigating Chinese technological influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)