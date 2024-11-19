SpaceX's Starship Prepares for Landmark Test with Presidential Attendance

Elon Musk's SpaceX is gearing up for a significant test of its massive Starship rocket in Texas on Tuesday. The launch aims to advance the rocket's hypersonic reentry capabilities and demonstrate an innovative booster landing technique, as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to observe in person.

Accompanied by his son Donald Jr. and Republican Senator Ted Cruz, Trump will witness the Starship launch at 4 p.m. CT from SpaceX's expansive site in Boca Chica, Texas. The towering rocket, designed for lunar landings and Mars missions, is set to execute a splashdown in the Indian Ocean 90 minutes post-launch.

Musk, a notable Trump supporter during the election, stands to gain from the incoming administration's space-focused policies. The Federal Aviation Administration's regulation challenges are a hurdle for Musk, who continues to push for rapid Starship advancements under an anticipated second Trump term.

