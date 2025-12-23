Brazil's First Commercial Rocket Launch Ends in Crash, Dents Innospace's Ambitions
Brazil's Alcantara Space Center witnessed the first commercial rocket launch failure, impacting Brazilian aerospace dreams and South Korean company Innospace. The rocket crashed 30 seconds post-liftoff, shares dropped, and the incident recalled a tragic 2003 explosion. Despite the setback, Innospace plans another launch in 2026.
An ambitious first commercial rocket launch at Brazil's Alcantara Space Center ended in failure when the craft crashed shortly after takeoff, dealing a serious blow to the aspirations of Brazil's aerospace industry and affecting shares of the South Korean satellite launch company, Innospace.
According to a letter from Innospace CEO Kim Soo-jong to shareholders, the rocket launched successfully at 10:13 p.m. local time (0113 GMT) but crashed 30 seconds later into a pre-designated safety zone. The Brazilian air force confirmed firefighters were deployed to assess the wreckage.
The failure of this launch recalls a catastrophic event in 2003 at the same center, which resulted in 21 casualties and a significant setback to Brazil's space program. This latest incident underscores ongoing challenges at Alcantara despite strategic international interest, and Innospace plans another attempt in early 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
