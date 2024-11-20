Left Menu

Billion Hearts Secures $4 Million Seed Funding for Global Digital Innovation

Billion Hearts Software Technologies, founded by entrepreneur Mayank Bidawatka, has raised $4 million in seed funding. This financial backing was led by Blume Ventures, with contributions from General Catalyst and Athera Venture Partners. The company aims to introduce a digital consumer product for a global audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Billion Hearts Software Technologies, founded by entrepreneur Mayank Bidawatka, has successfully secured $4 million in seed funding. The seed round, announced recently, was spearheaded by Blume Ventures, alongside significant contributions from General Catalyst and Athera Venture Partners.

The investment follows a previous angel funding round of $250,000, which drew support from influential investors connected to major startups like redBus, Ola, and Myntra. With this new financial backing, Billion Hearts is focusing on developing a digital consumer product aimed at a worldwide market.

The initial product is anticipated to launch in beta form within months and will initially be available to a select group of users. Thousands have already signed up for early access. The release indicates a strong interest and demand for the upcoming product.

(With inputs from agencies.)

