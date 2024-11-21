Left Menu

Breaking Google's Grip: A Landmark Antitrust Case

Prosecutors argue that Alphabet's Google must sell Chrome, share data, and search results with competitors to end its search monopoly. The Department of Justice's proposals, targeting the tech giant's dominance, include possibly selling Android and focuses on restructuring Google's approach to search and advertising markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 11:17 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal maneuver, the U.S. Department of Justice has proposed that Alphabet's Google divest its Chrome browser and share search data with competitors to dismantle its monopoly in online search. The proposals, which aim to regulate Google for up to a decade, potentially include selling its Android operating system.

The case marks a milestone in antitrust enforcement, with Google handling 90% of U.S. searches. Prosecutors contend that Google's exclusive agreements and its monopolistic practices have stifled competition and innovation. The Department of Justice and state antitrust bodies emphasize that the changes could transform how users access information in the United States.

The sweeping proposals advocate for ending Google's exclusive deals with device manufacturers and resisting re-entry into the browser market. Additionally, Google would need to license search data nominally and halt data collection it cannot share freely. The implications are considerable, as Google faces pressure to restructure its search and advertising dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

