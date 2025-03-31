France Fines Apple 150 Million Euros Over Antitrust Violations in App Distribution

In a significant ruling, France's antitrust regulator imposed a 150 million euro fine on Apple, citing the tech giant's misuse of its dominant market position in mobile app distribution for iOS and iPad devices.

The French Competition Authority highlighted issues with Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework, not in its objective but in its implementation. While aiming to protect user privacy, the execution was criticized as being neither necessary nor proportionate.

Despite Apple's defense of ATT as a tool for improved privacy control, the regulator noted the system's adverse impact on smaller app publishers and user experience, creating a challenging landscape for third-party application developers.

