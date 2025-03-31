Left Menu

France Fines Apple 150 Million Euros Over Antitrust Violations in App Distribution

France's antitrust regulator fined Apple 150 million euros for abusing its market position in the distribution of mobile apps. The French Competition Authority criticized Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework for its implementation, which was deemed unnecessary and disproportionate, affecting smaller publishers and complicating user experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:52 IST
In a significant ruling, France's antitrust regulator imposed a 150 million euro fine on Apple, citing the tech giant's misuse of its dominant market position in mobile app distribution for iOS and iPad devices.

The French Competition Authority highlighted issues with Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework, not in its objective but in its implementation. While aiming to protect user privacy, the execution was criticized as being neither necessary nor proportionate.

Despite Apple's defense of ATT as a tool for improved privacy control, the regulator noted the system's adverse impact on smaller app publishers and user experience, creating a challenging landscape for third-party application developers.

