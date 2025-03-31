France Fines Apple 150 Million Euros Over Antitrust Violations in App Distribution
France's antitrust regulator fined Apple 150 million euros for abusing its market position in the distribution of mobile apps. The French Competition Authority criticized Apple's App Tracking Transparency framework for its implementation, which was deemed unnecessary and disproportionate, affecting smaller publishers and complicating user experience.
- Country:
- France
In a significant ruling, France's antitrust regulator imposed a 150 million euro fine on Apple, citing the tech giant's misuse of its dominant market position in mobile app distribution for iOS and iPad devices.
The French Competition Authority highlighted issues with Apple's App Tracking Transparency (ATT) framework, not in its objective but in its implementation. While aiming to protect user privacy, the execution was criticized as being neither necessary nor proportionate.
Despite Apple's defense of ATT as a tool for improved privacy control, the regulator noted the system's adverse impact on smaller app publishers and user experience, creating a challenging landscape for third-party application developers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis: Balancing Transparency and Privacy in Recovery
AI governance for youth: Are we doing enough to protect their privacy?
New Mexico Court Protects Privacy in Hackman-Arakawa Case
EC to Link Voter Cards with Aadhaar Amid Privacy Concerns
China's New Rules on Facial Recognition: Balancing Technology and Privacy