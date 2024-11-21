Indian Executives Ramp Up Cybersecurity Budgets Amid Rising Threats

In a significant shift towards digital safety, 93% of Indian executives are set to bolster their cybersecurity budgets next year, as revealed by PwC India Digital Trust Insights 2025.

The emphasis on enhancing cyber defenses comes in the wake of recent cyber breaches, with 42% of business leaders prioritizing data protection and remediation as their key investment strategy for the upcoming year. Cybersecurity is seen as the top mitigation strategy, outpacing concerns about digital, technological, and environmental risks.

The report, which surveyed over 4,000 executives globally, noted that cloud threats remain a persistent worry for 55% of Indian executives, although half of the security leaders and CFOs admit their unpreparedness to tackle such threats. Regulatory compliance has been a driving force behind increased cyber investments, with 74% focusing on strengthening their cybersecurity posture to secure a resilient future.

(With inputs from agencies.)