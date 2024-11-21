Left Menu

Stock Market Tensions: Nvidia's Forecast and Global Geopolitics Shake Markets

U.S. stock futures were flat as Nvidia's revenue projection did not meet investor expectations, alongside rising geopolitical tensions. Despite surpassing profit goals, Nvidia foresees slower revenue growth, resulting in a mixed impact across growth and chip stocks. Additionally, market focus turns to geopolitical tensions and impending economic reports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 17:57 IST
On Thursday, U.S. stock index futures remained subdued as Nvidia's revenue forecast failed to match investor expectations. This dip in confidence comes on the heels of growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Nvidia outperformed quarterly profit expectations, yet predicted its slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, with a decline in adjusted gross margins, leading to a 1.7% fall in premarket trading. According to Dan Coatsworth, an investment analyst at AJ Bell, Nvidia's growth is impressive, yet declining gross margins and weak forward revenue guidance have concerned investors.

The repercussions were felt across the semiconductor industry, impacting stocks such as Broadcom, Qualcomm, and Intel. Meanwhile, geopolitical disputes and upcoming economic announcements continue to capture investor attention, contributing to market caution.

