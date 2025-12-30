Emerging Markets Stumble Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Dollar Weakness

The penultimate trading session of the year saw emerging market assets encountering a setback as geopolitical tensions and volatility disrupted their strong year-long performance. The MSCI index, tracking emerging market equities, recorded a slight dip yet remained on track for its best yearly gain since 2017, with over a 30% increase.

While investor reactions in the final sessions might be muted due to seasonal liquidity, the strengthening of China's yuan against the U.S. dollar indicates underlying market shifts. With the U.S. Federal Reserve likely to reduce interest rates next year, the dollar is predicted to weaken further, leading investors towards higher-yielding alternatives.

Geopolitical events continue to sway the market, with Russia-Ukraine tensions dimming peace prospects and affecting foreign bond stability. Middle Eastern and Central European markets face regional tensions and financial challenges, impacting currency performances and fiscal predictions for the near term.