Left Menu

Silent Diplomacy: Russia's Foreign Ministry Briefing Drama

During a live briefing, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman was instructed not to comment on reports of a missile attack on Ukraine. Russian Telegram channels reported a strike on Pivdenmash in Dnipro, but official comments were withheld. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova received a call advising discretion during the broadcast.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:28 IST
Silent Diplomacy: Russia's Foreign Ministry Briefing Drama
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a live briefing, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, was interrupted by a phone call instructing her not to discuss reports of a ballistic missile attack on Ukraine.

Earlier in the day, Kyiv claimed that an intercontinental missile had been launched during an assault on the city of Dnipro. Russian Telegram channels alleged an attack on the missile and space rocket company Pivdenmash, located in Dnipro, but official statements remain absent.

During the briefing, an unidentified caller advised Zakharova not to comment on the situation. In response to inquiries from Russian state news agencies, Zakharova explained that she had sought expert advice ahead of the briefing, noting the Ministry's decision to refrain from public comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024