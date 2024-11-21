Silent Diplomacy: Russia's Foreign Ministry Briefing Drama
During a live briefing, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman was instructed not to comment on reports of a missile attack on Ukraine. Russian Telegram channels reported a strike on Pivdenmash in Dnipro, but official comments were withheld. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova received a call advising discretion during the broadcast.
In a live briefing, Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, was interrupted by a phone call instructing her not to discuss reports of a ballistic missile attack on Ukraine.
Earlier in the day, Kyiv claimed that an intercontinental missile had been launched during an assault on the city of Dnipro. Russian Telegram channels alleged an attack on the missile and space rocket company Pivdenmash, located in Dnipro, but official statements remain absent.
During the briefing, an unidentified caller advised Zakharova not to comment on the situation. In response to inquiries from Russian state news agencies, Zakharova explained that she had sought expert advice ahead of the briefing, noting the Ministry's decision to refrain from public comment.
