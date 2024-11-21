Revolutionizing Maritime Nutrition: Vegetables Grown at Sea
Synergy Marine Group, in collaboration with Agwa, is pioneering onboard vegetable cultivation using AI technology on its vessels. This innovation, started on the Suezmax tanker 'EFFIE MAERSK,' provides fresh produce to the crew, enhancing welfare and promoting sustainability in the maritime industry.
In a groundbreaking move for maritime nutrition, Synergy Marine Group has embarked on cultivating vegetables at sea using advanced technology.
The company, leveraging Agwa's AI-driven cultivation systems, recently launched a pilot project on its Suezmax tanker 'EFFIE MAERSK,' allowing crew members to enjoy fresh, onboard-grown produce.
This innovative approach not only promises fresher and healthier food for the crew but also aligns with sustainability goals by reducing food waste, all through an automated system managed by artificial intelligence.
