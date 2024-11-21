Reddit Faces Major Outage After Software Bug Fix

On Thursday, Reddit, a prominent social media platform, faced a substantial outage affecting thousands of users, just a day after the company declared a fix of a previous software bug.

According to Downdetector.com, a website specializing in tracking service outages, more than 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Reddit. The company's status page confirmed ongoing investigations regarding its online platform.

The disruption began around 10 a.m. ET, eventually impacting over 70,000 users at its peak. Although Reddit rolled out a solution for a previous software problem, users faced new access challenges. The company has yet to issue a comment on the current outage situation.

