Left Menu

Reddit Faces Major Outage After Software Bug Fix

Reddit experienced a significant outage impacting over 70,000 users following a software bug fix. The issue, tracked by Downdetector, saw thousands reporting downtime. Reddit's status page acknowledged the problem and began investigations, but they haven't yet provided a comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-11-2024 21:52 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 21:52 IST
Reddit Faces Major Outage After Software Bug Fix
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Reddit, a prominent social media platform, faced a substantial outage affecting thousands of users, just a day after the company declared a fix of a previous software bug.

According to Downdetector.com, a website specializing in tracking service outages, more than 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Reddit. The company's status page confirmed ongoing investigations regarding its online platform.

The disruption began around 10 a.m. ET, eventually impacting over 70,000 users at its peak. Although Reddit rolled out a solution for a previous software problem, users faced new access challenges. The company has yet to issue a comment on the current outage situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

Rio Tinto's Struggle Against Workplace Misconduct: Progress and Challenges

 Global
2
Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

Linda McMahon Tapped for Education Secretary

 Global
3
Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

Australia and India Forge Historic Renewable Energy Partnership

 Global
4
SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

SpaceX's Starship Aims for Mars: Triumphs and Trials

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024