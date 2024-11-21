Reddit Restores Stability After Brief Outage

Reddit faced a temporary disruption on Thursday, affecting thousands of its users, primarily in the United States, for about an hour. The outage commenced at around 10 a.m. ET, impacting more than 70,000 users at its peak, according to Downdetector.com, which collates outage reports from various sources, including user reports.

The social media platform identified the issue as a result of a recent update that caused some instability. In an emailed statement, Reddit assured users that reverting the update had begun to restore service across its platform. This disruption followed a day after Reddit resolved another software bug that had restricted access for tens of thousands of users.

Reddit, co-founded by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian in 2005, confirmed the latest issue on its status page just before 11 a.m. ET. The platform is widely used for sharing links and hosting discussions in user-driven communities known as subreddits.

