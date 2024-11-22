Swiss National Bank's Inflation Milestone

Swiss National Bank board member Petra Tschudin announced on Thursday that inflation levels are within their desired 0-2% range, highlighting a significant milestone for the institution.

Speaking at a banking event in Geneva, Tschudin underscored the importance of achieving their inflation target, while addressing concerns about potential deflation risks. The bank's definition of price stability falls within these parameters.

She diplomatically avoided speculating on future monetary policy, noting that the next decisive moment will occur at the Swiss National Bank's forthcoming meeting scheduled for December 12.

