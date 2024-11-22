Left Menu

Swiss National Bank's Inflation Milestone

Swiss National Bank's board member, Petra Tschudin, confirmed inflation is within the bank's target range of 0-2% at a Geneva banking event. She refrained from predicting future monetary policy, instead pointing to upcoming discussions at the SNB meeting on December 12 as crucial for future strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 22-11-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 00:28 IST
Swiss National Bank's Inflation Milestone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss National Bank board member Petra Tschudin announced on Thursday that inflation levels are within their desired 0-2% range, highlighting a significant milestone for the institution.

Speaking at a banking event in Geneva, Tschudin underscored the importance of achieving their inflation target, while addressing concerns about potential deflation risks. The bank's definition of price stability falls within these parameters.

She diplomatically avoided speculating on future monetary policy, noting that the next decisive moment will occur at the Swiss National Bank's forthcoming meeting scheduled for December 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024