Alphabet's Antitrust Battle: U.S. vs. Google Chrome

U.S. antitrust regulators are pushing to break up Alphabet by compelling the sale of its Google Chrome browser and implementing measures to limit its search dominance. Legal challenges may arise, as previous similar cases like Microsoft indicate protracted litigation. The proposals are aimed at reshaping search market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 01:50 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 01:50 IST
The battle between U.S. antitrust regulators and Alphabet continues to heat up as a proposal demands the tech giant sells its ubiquitous Google Chrome browser. This move comes in the wake of a ruling that found Google monopolized the search market.

Shares of Alphabet witnessed a significant drop, marking the steepest decline since January. However, changes in administration and legal intricacies may alter the course of these antitrust measures dramatically.

Google asserts that the actions represent government overreach and argues a divestment of Chrome could harm American consumers by reducing privacy and affecting other smaller businesses negatively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

