Introducing INGLO: Mahindra's Electric Revolution

Mahindra unveils the INGLO Electric Origin Architecture, a groundbreaking platform for their BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs. Featuring lightweight design, efficient battery technology, and enhanced safety, INGLO promises a dynamic and sustainable driving experience. It combines Indian innovation with global standards to redefine electric mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-11-2024 11:25 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 11:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, November 22, 2024: Mahindra has unveiled the groundbreaking INGLO Electric Origin Architecture, setting a new standard for electric vehicles. Built on an 'Electric Origin' philosophy, INGLO is the innovative foundation behind the upcoming BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs, designed for next-generation mobility.

Emphasizing lightweight and efficient design, INGLO features a flat-floor skateboard structure, maximizing cabin space and comfort. The architecture accommodates diverse models without compromising quality, from the sporty BE 6e to the sophisticated XEV 9e, offering superior stability and handling.

INGLO boasts robust battery options and fast-charging capabilities, significantly reducing range anxiety. With a focus on safety, the architecture integrates advanced materials and design features to ensure resilience and reliability. This innovation signifies Mahindra's commitment to leading the electric vehicle sector and enhancing user experiences globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

