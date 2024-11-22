Left Menu

Chennai Leads Tamil Nadu's IT Revolution With Major Tech Growth

Tamil Nadu is on the brink of a major IT revolution, with Chennai at the forefront. The state government, led by Chief Minister, is focused on growth, particularly in the GCC and FinTech sectors. Infrastructure upgrades, like TIDEL NEO Parks, aim to stimulate widespread economic development.

Updated: 22-11-2024 20:52 IST
Tamil Nadu is preparing for a significant transformation in its Information Technology sector, with Chennai taking the lead in maximizing office space usage, according to State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

The government remains committed to enhancing industrial growth by attracting investments and creating job opportunities locally, Rajaa emphasized during a press briefing.

He noted the inauguration of the TIDEL Park at Pattabiram, highlighting efforts to stimulate growth in North and Northwest Chennai. The new facility is set to generate employment and facilitate smaller businesses through the TIDEL NEO Parks initiative, aligning with larger infrastructure to support major IT companies.

