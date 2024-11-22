Chennai Leads Tamil Nadu's IT Revolution With Major Tech Growth

Tamil Nadu is preparing for a significant transformation in its Information Technology sector, with Chennai taking the lead in maximizing office space usage, according to State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

The government remains committed to enhancing industrial growth by attracting investments and creating job opportunities locally, Rajaa emphasized during a press briefing.

He noted the inauguration of the TIDEL Park at Pattabiram, highlighting efforts to stimulate growth in North and Northwest Chennai. The new facility is set to generate employment and facilitate smaller businesses through the TIDEL NEO Parks initiative, aligning with larger infrastructure to support major IT companies.

