Watchdog Calls for Probe into Apple and Google Browser Practices
A UK watchdog asserts Apple and Google restrict mobile web browser choices, hindering innovation. The report suggests a detailed investigation under forthcoming digital competition rules. Apple and Google are accused of monopolizing mobile ecosystems and reducing incentives to improve their browsers.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A UK watchdog has asserted that Apple and Google are limiting consumer options for mobile web browsers, a charge that could lead to an investigation under new British digital competition rules set to roll out next year.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has targeted Apple's practices as inhibiting innovation. Apple reportedly blocks rivals from offering features like improved webpage loading through constraints on progressive web apps. These apps do not require downloading from an app store and avoid associated fees, the CMA said in its provisional report.
In response, both Apple and Google expressed intentions to cooperate with the CMA. Apple disputed the findings, citing concerns about user privacy and security, while Google highlighted how Android's openness enhances consumer choice. Final decisions on further investigations will align with the UK's new digital rules taking effect next year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Smartglasses: Balancing Innovation with Privacy Concerns
IIT Guwahati Paves New Path in Healthcare Innovation for Northeast India
A Heartfelt Farewell to CJI D Y Chandrachud: A Legacy of Inclusivity and Innovation
Health Industry Headlines: Innovations, Approvals, and Market Moves
Breaking Barriers: Sitharaman's Views on Gender, Innovation, and Opportunity