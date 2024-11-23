Watchdog Calls for Probe into Apple and Google Browser Practices

A UK watchdog has asserted that Apple and Google are limiting consumer options for mobile web browsers, a charge that could lead to an investigation under new British digital competition rules set to roll out next year.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has targeted Apple's practices as inhibiting innovation. Apple reportedly blocks rivals from offering features like improved webpage loading through constraints on progressive web apps. These apps do not require downloading from an app store and avoid associated fees, the CMA said in its provisional report.

In response, both Apple and Google expressed intentions to cooperate with the CMA. Apple disputed the findings, citing concerns about user privacy and security, while Google highlighted how Android's openness enhances consumer choice. Final decisions on further investigations will align with the UK's new digital rules taking effect next year.

