Left Menu

Watchdog Calls for Probe into Apple and Google Browser Practices

A UK watchdog asserts Apple and Google restrict mobile web browser choices, hindering innovation. The report suggests a detailed investigation under forthcoming digital competition rules. Apple and Google are accused of monopolizing mobile ecosystems and reducing incentives to improve their browsers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-11-2024 00:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 00:22 IST
Watchdog Calls for Probe into Apple and Google Browser Practices
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A UK watchdog has asserted that Apple and Google are limiting consumer options for mobile web browsers, a charge that could lead to an investigation under new British digital competition rules set to roll out next year.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has targeted Apple's practices as inhibiting innovation. Apple reportedly blocks rivals from offering features like improved webpage loading through constraints on progressive web apps. These apps do not require downloading from an app store and avoid associated fees, the CMA said in its provisional report.

In response, both Apple and Google expressed intentions to cooperate with the CMA. Apple disputed the findings, citing concerns about user privacy and security, while Google highlighted how Android's openness enhances consumer choice. Final decisions on further investigations will align with the UK's new digital rules taking effect next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024