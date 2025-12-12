Advancing Agriculture in Uttar Pradesh: A Call for Soil Health and Innovation
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of healthy soil for sustaining life at the Progressive Farmers' Conference. Initiatives aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of reducing farmers' costs and boosting production were discussed, alongside technological innovations and the state's significant agricultural progress.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the critical importance of soil health in sustaining life during the Progressive Farmers' Conference and the 'Kheti Ki Baat, Khet Par' program. Addressing farmers in Daulatpur village, the Chief Minister inaugurated the Rabi season's 'Kisan Pathshala', urging agricultural practices that prioritize the earth's well-being.
Adityanath outlined initiatives that align with the Prime Minister's National Vision of Natural Farming, focusing on reducing input costs and boosting crop production. He stressed the importance of providing farmers with timely resources, including seeds, fertilizers, and irrigation support, to enhance income and adoption of innovative practices.
The Chief Minister also celebrated the state's advancements in agriculture and lauded efforts to ensure transparency in the MSP system. Agricultural growth rates have notably increased, and the event showcased the advanced farming model of Daulatpur as a beacon for other regions.
