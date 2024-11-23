Left Menu

Orchestrating Success: The Edge of Advertising with Cubera's DSP

Cubera's Edge Demand-Side Platform empowers brands to create a harmonious advertising experience. Designed on Gary Vaynerchuk's principle of giving value first, the platform helps brands craft meaningful relationships with consumers. In sectors such as gaming, Edge has improved engagement and reduced costs significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:37 IST
Orchestrating Success: The Edge of Advertising with Cubera's DSP
  • Country:
  • United States

The modern advertising landscape resembles an orchestra, with each participant playing a critical role in delivering a cohesive performance. Cubera, through its Edge Demand-Side Platform, positions brands as conductors, allowing them to synchronize their messaging across various channels.

Historically, advertising was a one-dimensional performance, fixated on broad reach through singular efforts like 30-second radio spots. Today's successful brands implement a multifaceted strategy, inspired by Gary Vaynerchuk's 'Jab, Jab, Jab, Right Hook,' which emphasizes delivering value to consumers.

Cubera's Edge DSP has demonstrated significant impact in industries such as gaming, where it redefined audience targeting, leading to a drop in costs and increased engagement. Beyond this, Cubera aims to enhance the advertising ecosystem with further solutions in analytics and ethical data management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

Gaetz Withdraws AG Nomination Amid Controversy

 Global
2
President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

President Lai Ching-te's Diplomatic Pacific Tour

 Taiwan
3
Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

Heightened Vigilance: US Defence Firms on High Alert

 United States
4
Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

Pam Bondi Nominated as U.S. Attorney General Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024