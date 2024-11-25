Taiwan's Baseball Triumph: A Historic Victory Inspires National Pride

Taiwan's national baseball team celebrated a glorious victory against Japan in the WBSC Premier12 final, propelling national pride and global recognition. Fans across Taiwan erupted in celebration after the 4-0 win, acknowledging the significance of the team's achievement by President Lai Ching-te's congratulatory words.

President Lai spoke to the team via video, stating the victory highlighted Taiwan's talents on the world stage, beyond its renowned semiconductor industry. The government plans to honor the returning champions with a symbolic escort by fighter jets, emphasizing the event's historic importance for Taiwan.

Despite Taiwan's participation as "Chinese Taipei" to dodge political tensions with China, the victory has stirred discussions about Taiwan's international identity. Calls for competing under the name "Taiwan" persist among fans, alluding to the broader political and cultural aspirations within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)