Australia's Pioneering Social Media Ban for Under-16s

In a bold move, Australia announced a world-leading ban on under-16s accessing social media platforms, intending to set a new standard for digital age verification. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined plans for platforms like Instagram and TikTok to implement stringent age-check procedures, possibly using biometrics or government IDs.

The proposed legislation, presented in parliament, mandates the destruction of personal data used for age verification, securing citizens' privacy. Critics, including Elon Musk, argue this could serve as a governmental control mechanism over internet access. Despite this, Albanese assured that privacy requirements will be robust.

Australia aims to enforce this law by the end of the year, with severe penalties for non-compliance. The measures, which include no parental consent or pre-existing account exemptions, mark one of the toughest stances on social media age restrictions globally, setting potential fines of up to $32 million.

