Excitel and GX Group Transform India's Connectivity Landscape with Wi-Fi 6 Modems

Internet service provider Excitel has partnered with GX Group to deploy state-of-the-art Wi-Fi 6-enabled broadband modems, promising enhanced connectivity across India. The announcement, made on Monday, marks a significant stride toward bringing high-speed internet to vast numbers of households, including rural communities.

GX Group, currently operating a manufacturing unit in Manesar, plans to expand with a new plant in Chennai to support this initiative. Excitel CEO Vivek Raina expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, emphasizing the eco-friendly and cost-effective benefits of Wi-Fi 6 technology.

The partnership will see the deployment of OpenWRT-based Wi-Fi 6 GPON ONT modems, which support optical fibre networks, in a move described by GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati as pivotal for redefining India's connectivity infrastructure. The venture underscores the commitment to sustainable, locally manufactured technology in line with India's vision for a connected future.

(With inputs from agencies.)