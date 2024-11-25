Left Menu

Nvidia's Futuristic Audio Marvel: Fugatto Aims to Transform Music Production

Nvidia unveiled 'Fugatto,' an AI model for music and audio generation. Designed to aid music, film, and video game production, Fugatto can transform existing audio by modifying voices or generating novel sounds. The technology's public release is still under debate, citing risks and potential misuse concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:32 IST
Nvidia has announced a breakthrough in audio technology with its new AI model, Fugatto. Unveiled on Monday, this innovation is designed to revolutionize music and media production by generating and modifying sound and voices using text descriptions.

Fugatto sets itself apart by its ability to transform existing audio; a piano line can be converted into a vocal tune, or spoken words can change accent and mood. While Nvidia is a leader in AI chip and software manufacturing, it is currently contemplating whether to publicly release Fugatto, citing potential risks of misuse.

As tech companies like OpenAI and Meta Platforms wrestle with Hollywood over AI's role in entertainment, Nvidia's cautious approach stems from controversies surrounding AI's similarities to real individuals. As discussions continue, Nvidia emphasizes responsible handling of this promising yet potentially risky technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

