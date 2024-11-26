Robotic Firefighters Set to Revolutionize Safety at Mahakumbh 2025

For the first time, Mahakumbh 2025 will witness the deployment of robotic fire tenders, a move aimed at enhancing safety during the world's largest spiritual gathering. Officials have confirmed this innovative approach to fire management.

In addition to these advanced machines, 200 specially trained fire commandos will be on hand to handle emergencies and protect visitors. Additional Director General (Fire Services) Padmaja Chauhan highlighted that these robotic tenders can access areas human personnel might find challenging. Weighing between 20-25 kilograms, these robots can climb stairs and execute precise firefighting operations, ensuring quicker and safer management of fire events, according to Chauhan.

Furthermore, Mahakumbh will feature an articulating water tower with the capability of spraying water from a 35-meter height, equipped with a high-tech camera to oversee fire-prone regions. A Special Trained Rescue Group, inspired by national disaster response units, has also been established to be active during the fair. To enhance preventive measures, daily fire audits will be conducted, and safety checks on equipment will be rigorous. The budget for fire services has been dramatically increased from Rs 6 crore to Rs 67 crore this year.

