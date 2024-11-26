Left Menu

Sealmatic India Unveils Advanced Manufacturing Hub in Vasai

Sealmatic India Ltd opens a new 25,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Kaman, Vasai, enhancing production by 65%. Overseen by Director Sadique Chaudhary, it integrates advanced technology and processes for mechanical seals and API vessels, showcasing commitment to innovation and efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 12:59 IST
MUMBAI, November 26th 2024: Sealmatic India Ltd, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kaman, Vasai, to significantly boost production capabilities. Spanning 25,000 sq ft, this expansion enhances their production capacity by 65% compared to the existing facility on Mira Road.

The new facility's operations have been meticulously overseen by Director Sadique Chaudhary, who brings 30 years of expertise in producing complex mechanical seals and API vessels. Chaudhary has spearheaded the recruitment of a skilled workforce to ensure seamless integration and operation of the facility.

Equipped with cutting-edge machinery, including conventional CNC machines, and an exclusive focus on API vessels' fabrication, the facility promises streamlined production. Managing Director Umar AK Balwa emphasizes the company's commitment to innovation, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

