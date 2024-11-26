Left Menu

Epsilon S Rocket Test Explosion: A Setback for Japan's Space Ambitions

Japan's space agency JAXA halted the Epsilon S rocket engine test following an explosion at the Tanegashima Space Center. The incident caused damage, delaying the rocket's debut launch. Investigations are ongoing, impacting Japan's space program and involving partners like IHI Aerospace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:47 IST
Japan's space exploration efforts faced a setback as the Epsilon S rocket's engine test ended in a fiery explosion at the Tanegashima Space Center. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) reported no injuries, though the incident caused facility damage, pushing back the rocket's anticipated launch date beyond March.

JAXA remains uncertain about the explosion's cause, prompting a comprehensive investigation expected to last several months, according to Epsilon project manager Takayuki Imoto. Despite meeting setbacks, the incident unveiled issues during ground testing rather than during an actual flight, offering a small relief.

Developed with heavy machinery giant IHI Aerospace, Epsilon S is crucial to Japan's space ventures, competing with commercial giants like SpaceX. The setback reflects ongoing challenges as Japan contends in a competitive global space race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

