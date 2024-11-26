Left Menu

India's DPI Model: A Blueprint for Global Progress

Primus Partners and iSPIRT release a report titled 'Beyond Boundaries: India's Digital Public Infrastructure Model for Global Progress,' offering insights into leveraging DPI for sustainable development by 2030. The report outlines recommendations and strategies to enhance digital infrastructure across the Global South for public service delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 17:28 IST
India's DPI Model: A Blueprint for Global Progress
Business Summit Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Primus Partners Pvt. Ltd. and iSPIRT have unveiled a pivotal report, 'Beyond Boundaries: India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Model for Global Progress.' The report, following a roundtable of global leaders, explores advancing DPI deployment across the Global South, building on India's leadership and recent G20 initiatives.

Launched after the G20 Brazil Summit, the report provides a roadmap for utilizing DPI for global development, particularly in the Global South. It emphasizes India's experience with DPI in programs serving 1.4 billion people, offering 11 strategic recommendations for scalable, inclusive digital governance globally.

Recommendations include interoperability, strategic partnerships, phased implementations, and enhancing data accessibility, aimed at fostering sustainable development by 2030. Highlighted by public and private sector collaboration, the report champions digital expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, fueling economic growth through improved digital services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024