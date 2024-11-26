India's DPI Model: A Blueprint for Global Progress

Primus Partners Pvt. Ltd. and iSPIRT have unveiled a pivotal report, 'Beyond Boundaries: India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) Model for Global Progress.' The report, following a roundtable of global leaders, explores advancing DPI deployment across the Global South, building on India's leadership and recent G20 initiatives.

Launched after the G20 Brazil Summit, the report provides a roadmap for utilizing DPI for global development, particularly in the Global South. It emphasizes India's experience with DPI in programs serving 1.4 billion people, offering 11 strategic recommendations for scalable, inclusive digital governance globally.

Recommendations include interoperability, strategic partnerships, phased implementations, and enhancing data accessibility, aimed at fostering sustainable development by 2030. Highlighted by public and private sector collaboration, the report champions digital expansion into Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, fueling economic growth through improved digital services.

