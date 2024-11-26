Vivo X200 Pro 5G: Redefining Affordable Flagships

Vivo is gearing up to launch its highly anticipated X200 Pro 5G in India by early 2025, aimed at redefining the 'affordable flagship' segment. This smartphone boasts a compelling camera setup that has stirred excitement among photography enthusiasts.

The X200 Pro 5G features a robust design with an aluminium alloy frame, glass back, and a large circular camera module, enhancing its aesthetic appeal. An IP69 rating ensures resilience against high-pressure water while a 6.78-inch OLED display provides a brilliant visual experience, optimized for diverse content with an adaptive refresh rate of 0.1-120 Hz.

In terms of performance, this device is powered by the Dimensity 9400 chip, promising superior speed and efficiency. With up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, it excels at multitasking. The smartphone is expected to make a significant impact in India's mid-premium and flagship market, starting at approximately Rs. 62,500.

(With inputs from agencies.)