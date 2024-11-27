Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: Trump's Trade Threats Rock China

China's state media criticized U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal for increased tariffs on Chinese goods, which include additional duties of 10% or more. The move has heightened economic concerns and prompted economists to revise China's growth forecasts. China's media argues the U.S. is avoiding accountability for its fentanyl crisis.

Updated: 27-11-2024 06:55 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 06:55 IST
In a development promising to upend economic expectations, China's state media have rebuffed recent threats by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to impose increased tariffs on Chinese imports. These remarks were featured prominently in editorials issued late Tuesday.

Trump, who is set to assume office on January 20, made clear his intentions Monday to enforce "an additional 10% tariff" on top of existing ones affecting Chinese imports. The move further escalates tensions in a trade relationship valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.

Editorials in publications like China Daily pointed out that attributing the U.S.'s fentanyl crisis to China was misplaced and that no party stands to win in a tariff war. The narrative emphasizes that the crisis has roots within U.S. borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

