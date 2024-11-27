Tariff Tensions: Trump's Trade Threats Rock China
China's state media criticized U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's proposal for increased tariffs on Chinese goods, which include additional duties of 10% or more. The move has heightened economic concerns and prompted economists to revise China's growth forecasts. China's media argues the U.S. is avoiding accountability for its fentanyl crisis.
In a development promising to upend economic expectations, China's state media have rebuffed recent threats by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to impose increased tariffs on Chinese imports. These remarks were featured prominently in editorials issued late Tuesday.
Trump, who is set to assume office on January 20, made clear his intentions Monday to enforce "an additional 10% tariff" on top of existing ones affecting Chinese imports. The move further escalates tensions in a trade relationship valued at hundreds of billions of dollars.
Editorials in publications like China Daily pointed out that attributing the U.S.'s fentanyl crisis to China was misplaced and that no party stands to win in a tariff war. The narrative emphasizes that the crisis has roots within U.S. borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- tariffs
- China
- fentanyl
- economy
- trade
- China Daily
- Growth forecast
- U.S. economy
- imports
ALSO READ
Mexico Considers Retaliatory Tariffs in Response to U.S. Trade Measures
Peru and China to Sign Enhanced Free-Trade Agreement
Tamaki's Unorthodox Economic Vision: Revitalizing Japan's Economy
India's Exports Thrive Despite Trade Challenges with U.S.
Air India Express Reconfigures for Economy-Only Fleet