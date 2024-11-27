Left Menu

6D Technologies Triumphs with 'Best of IT Service Excellence' at Smartfren Awards 2024

6D Technologies received the 'Best of IT Service Excellent Gold Partner of the Year' at the Smartfren Awards 2024, showcasing its commitment to delivering innovative IT solutions. This recognition underscores the successful collaboration between 6D Technologies and Smartfren in driving digital transformation and customer success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 10:38 IST
At the prestigious Smartfren Awards 2024, 6D Technologies was celebrated as the 'Best of IT Service Excellent Gold Partner of the Year'. This accolade underscores the company's unwavering commitment to advancing IT solutions that ensure the success of both Smartfren and its clientele.

6D Technologies' enduring partnership with Smartfren is marked by years of innovation and mutual growth. The duo is renowned for delivering tailored solutions that facilitate digital transformation, earning a reputation as trusted allies on this critical journey.

Co-Founder and CEO of 6D Technologies, Abhilash Sadanandan, lauded the recognition, emphasizing the importance of robust partnerships and pioneering solutions in leading a digital-first world. With a focus on digital transformation, 6D Technologies remains at the forefront of industry progress, offering solutions in digital BSS, AI, IoT, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Dollar Soars as Trump Threatens Tariffs on Canada and Mexico

Thousands March for Freedom: Pakistan's Protest Push

Flames and Setbacks: Challenges Plague Japan's Epsilon S Rocket Development

Trump's Tariff Plans: New Trade Policies Unveiled

