Comviva Appoints Raja Mansukhani as Catalyst for Strategic Transformation

Comviva, a digital transformation leader, has named Raja Mansukhani as Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer to spearhead the company's Comviva 2.0 vision. With extensive experience in IT and fintech, Raja's leadership is expected to drive innovation and operational excellence, aligning with Comviva's strategic growth and customer-centric approach.

Updated: 27-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 17:23 IST
Comviva, a prominent figure in digital transformation solutions, has announced the appointment of Raja Mansukhani as its Chief Strategy, Technology, and Transformation Officer. Mansukhani will lead strategic initiatives integral to Comviva's ambitious Comviva 2.0 vision, reflecting the company's commitment to customer-centric innovation.

Boasting over two decades of leadership experience in IT, telecommunications, fintech, and digital platforms, Mansukhani has overseen transformative business operations and global market expansions. Previously, he served as CEO of a digital platforms company within the Axiata Group, further solidifying his expertise in the sector.

Rajesh Chandiramani, Comviva's CEO, expressed enthusiasm about Raja's appointment, emphasizing his deep industry knowledge and growth-driving capabilities, which align with Comviva's strategy. As Comviva enhances its capabilities in digital commerce and customer experience, it strives to be an innovation catalyst in the digital economy.

