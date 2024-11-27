Guardiola Clarifies Remarks on Self-Harm

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has clarified his comments made during a press conference after Tuesday's 3-3 draw with Feyenoord at Etihad Stadium. Guardiola, addressing the media post-match, initially responded humorously to a question regarding a noticeable scratch on his nose.

The manager jokingly attributed the scratch to self-infliction. The 53-year-old later explained on social media that he was caught off guard and never intended to downplay the seriousness of self-harm.

Guardiola further expressed his deep respect for individuals battling mental health issues, emphasizing the importance of seeking help, and advised reaching out to organizations like Samaritans for support.

(With inputs from agencies.)